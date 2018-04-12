Police renew appeal over missing 17-year-old girl from Rugby

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a 17-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Rugby on 21 March.

Iyesha Lynch is described as 5ft 11inches tall (1m 80cm), slim, of mixed race, and with shoulder-length, dark brown, curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a short, cream-coloured jacket, black trainers with pink laces, and ripped blue jeans.

Detective Inspector Jon Belcher said: "Iyesha has been missing for three weeks now and we're growing increasingly concerned.

"We continue enquiries to try and locate her and we're renewing our appeal to the public for their help.

"We know Iyesha has links to Birmingham and Hounslow, London, so I'd ask people there to look out for her. If you see her please don't hesitate to contact police."

Anyone who sees Iyesha or has information of her whereabouts can call 101.