Police are seeking a man with Rugby connections on recall to prison where he is required to complete a sentence for robbery.

Jordan Carroll, 24, is described as a mixed race male, 5'10'' tall, medium build with short black hair and a beard.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.