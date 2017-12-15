Police to beef up presence over Christmas in Warwickshire

More police will be on Warwickshire's streets to crack down on troublemakers over the Christmas period.

Today (Friday December 15) sees the launch of Warwickshire Police's 'Operation Christmas Presence', which sees extra officers on duty to help keep people safe on some of the busiest nights of the year.

37 per cent of all violent crime in the Warwickshire and West Mercia policing areas is alcohol related according to 2016/17 figures.

With extra people out celebrating in the run up to Christmas, officers are issuing a warning to anyone intending to cause trouble that they will not be welcome on the region's streets over the festive period.

Superintendent Paul Moxley said: "From previous experience, we know which nights are likely to be the busiest over the festive period and we will have extra officers on duty to help keep people safe. This is not just officers on the streets; we will also have extra officers in the custody block and in CID.

"Most people can go out, have a few drinks and enjoy themselves without causing any trouble. It is the minority who cause trouble and our message to these people is 'we are looking out for you and we will take action.'

"Being drunk is no defence for becoming involved in violent crime or disorder. When it comes to drinking alcohol, people need take responsibility for their actions and know their limits. Don't get a criminal record and ruin your future prospects through something you do while you're drunk."