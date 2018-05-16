Police warning after potentially dangerous medication stolen from a Rugby church yard

Police have issued a warning after a man's carrier bag containing potentially harmful medication was stolen from a Rugby church yard last night.

Police said the carrier bag contained three packets of prescription tablets: tazpine, pregablin and larzapine.

The bag was stolen from the churchyard on Church Street on Tuesday May 15.

Officers are keen to locate the medication as it could be potentially harmful if taken by someone for whom it is not intended.

Anyone who finds the medication is urged to hand it into their nearest police station, pharmacy or health centre as soon as possible.

The tablets should not be consumed.

Anyone who witnessed the bag being taken or has any information on the theft is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 168 of 16 May 2018.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers, via 0800 555 111 or their website.