A prominent Leave campaigner and Rugby councillor will stand in election as she fights temporary suspension from Conservative Party

A Rugby councillor and prominent Leave campaigner who has been temporarily suspended from the Conservative Party will stand as an independent candidate in the upcoming local elections as she fights the suspension.

Lisa Parker has led the Leave campaign in Rugby since 2016 and has been an outspoken critic of Theresa May and Remainer MPs in the local press and on Twitter.

She was elected as a Conservative councillor in the Bilton ward in 2015 and is standing to retain that seat in the May 2 council elections.

But Cllr Parker has been temporarily suspended from the Conservative party - and she told the Advertiser she will stand as an independent as she appeals the suspension.

She said: “People will see this for what it is - a blatant attempt to oust the outspoken local leader of the Leave campaign here in Rugby - with a completely groundless and, frankly, ridiculous allegation of 'bringing the party into disrepute'.

"I am currently appealing the decision to suspend me for three months by the national Conservative party and am grateful for the tremendous support I have received from residents, members of Rugby Leave and Rugby Conservative Association."

"I remain on the ballot as the Conservative candidate for Bilton on May 2 and if elected will sit as an independent councillor until my appeal is determined."