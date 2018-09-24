Bid to bring DIRFT under one parish

Big changes are being discussed to a parish bordering the Rugby borough.

Daventry District Council (DDC) is consulted on a proposal from Crick Parish Council to alter its boundaries.

The changes, highlighted in the image, would bring all of the DIRFT site into Crick parish, including its current expansion zone along the A5.

Crick Parish Council helps pay for a police community support officer to cover the whole of DIRFT, which currently spans four parishes.

Despite the large changes being proposed to the parish map, if it goes ahead Crick would not gain a single residential property, meaning no council tax payer would see changes to their bill.

The proposals for Crick form part of DDC’s Community Governance Review which involves changes to a list of parishes across its district.

This first consultation round ends on November 16 this year.

Consultation documents can be viewed and commented on at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/parishreview. Paper copies of the proposals and reply slips will also be made available in village shops and community buildings, or can be requested by phoning 01327 302507.

After reviewing the responses, Daventry District Council will carry out a further consultation before any final decisions are made.

The council must take into account the identities and interests of the communities involved, the impact on community cohesion, and the size, population and boundaries of any new proposals.