Grants of up to £10,000 now available to community, voluntary and charity groups in Rugby - here's how to apply

Rugby Town Hall.

Grants of up to £10,000 are now available to community, voluntary and charity groups in Rugby Borough, with applications being welcomed by the borough council.

Community Project Grants and awards from the Rural Development Fund aim to support community, voluntary and charitable organisations to deliver one-off projects which benefit the borough's communities.

Applications for grants can now be submitted, with Community Project Grants of up to £3,000 available to help organisations develop and deliver a wide range of projects.

The Rural Development Fund offers parish councils, community and voluntary organisations the chance to apply for a grant of up to £10,000 for projects or purchases which support the borough's rural communities.

The grants aim to help deliver projects which enable residents to live healthy, independent lives and meet the aims of the council's new Corporate Strategy, including combating climate change, improving access to education and training, tackling loneliness and isolation, and increasing opportunities to exercise and lead a healthier lifestyle.

Cllr Emma Crane, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for communities and homes, said: "The pandemic has served as a timely reminder of the important contribution community and voluntary organisations make to the borough, and the council's grants aim to support the community and voluntary sector as we embark on our pandemic recovery.

"We want to find projects which deliver real benefits to our communities and support the aims of the council's Corporate Strategy, and I'd encourage organisations to find out more about the funding criteria and apply."

The council has a grant funding pot of nearly £64,000 for 2021/2022.

Grant applications must be made online before midnight on Friday September 3.

Full guidance and the application form can be found on the council's website: www.rugby.gov.uk/grants

Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA) host a free, online grant application training workshop tomorrow (Wednesday 28 July) from 2pm to 4pm.

WCAVA has also organised sessions on the 4, 11 and 13 August to offer IT support to help organisations complete the online application process.