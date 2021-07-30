Rugby council asks: Do you want a return to face-to-face visits when using council services?

Rugby Town Hall.

Rugby Borough Council is has launched a survey to ask residents whether they would like to return to in-person visits when using council services as things begin to return to normal.

A spokesperson for the council explained: "Like many other service providers, the council has seen an increase in online transactions and enquiries, with one service seeing 70 per cent of transactions taking place online.

"Face-to-face enquiries have been limited to urgent enquiries such as homelessness."

Cllr Emma Crane, Rugby Borough Council cabinet member for Communities, Homes, Digital and Communications, said: “Many of our residents are increasingly comfortable buying goods and services online, and we can see that this is reflected by how they are accessing council services too.

“However, it is important that services are designed around the needs of everyone who may need them.

"We want to understand how our residents access services, how comfortable they are online, and which service channels they may want to use in future.

“At the same time, we also want to see if our residents would be interested in receiving more information about council services, direct to their inboxes.”

Residents can complete the survey at www.rugby.gov.uk/AccessSurvey .