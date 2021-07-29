Rugby council issues statement after Home Office orders asylum seekers to the town with no consultation

Rugby Town Hall.

Rugby Borough Council has this morning, July 29, issued a statement after the Home Office ordered asylum seekers to be brought to the borough.

The council said the government intends that, from today, asylum seekers to be housed in the borough while their status as refugees is assessed.

Rugby council was not consulted on the matter.

A spokesperson for the council said: "We ask the Home Office to decide these applications for refugee status quickly and fairly.

"In the meantime the Home Office must ensure that they provide adequate support to these individuals to allow them to integrate and adjust to life in their new communities.

"The Home Office must take responsibility for their welfare, and the welfare of any communities that are affected by this decision."