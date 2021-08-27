Rugby council wants your views on how to improve play areas in Bilton and Brownsover

File image.

Rugbeians now have a chance to have their say on the refurbishments of play areas in Bilton and Brownsover.

Rugby Borough Council has confirmed plans to revamp the play areas in Apple Grove and Sorrel Drive, and now wants to hear from residents to help develop blueprints for the refurbishments.

Consultation packs have been delivered to the homes of residents living near the play areas, while the wider community can have a say by completing the online consultation forms on the council's website: www.rugby.gov.uk/applegrove and www.rugby.gov.uk/sorreldriveCllr Howard Roberts, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing, said: "We have a rolling programme of park and play area improvements in the borough, and public consultations play an important role in helping us to identify the improvements residents want to see.

"Feedback from consultations helps us draw up draft designs for the refurbishments, which we hope to share with residents later this year."

The consultations close at 5pm on Monday, September 27.