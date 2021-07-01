Rugby's new mayor joins dignitaries for annual civic service at St Andrew's

Civic Sunday (left to right) - The Reverend Canon Edmund Newey, Cllr Howard Roberts, the Mayor's consort, Cllr Deepah Roberts, the Mayor of Rugby, Prandit Madhu Shastri, Devinder K Shastri, and Father Shinto Kumminiyil.

Rugby s new mayor joined dignitaries and invited guests at St Andrew's Church on Sunday for the annual civic service.

Civic Sunday traditionally welcomes Rugby's new mayor to the role and recognises the part councillors and council officers play in the life of the borough.

Mayor Cllr Deepah Roberts was joined at the socially-distanced service by her consort, Cllr Howard Roberts, Rugby MP Mark Pawsey, councillors and invited guests.

Rugby's new mayor at the service.

The theme of Civic Sunday - 'protecting the environment' - was chosen by Cllr Mrs Roberts.

The Rector of Rugby, the Reverend Canon Edmund Newey, led the service, and Pandit Madhu Shastri conducted the lighting of the lamp and blessing - a Hindu ritual carried out at the start of ceremonies to remove darkness, ignorance and unhappiness, while spreading abundance, prosperity and knowledge.

Father Shinto Kumminiyil, of St Marie's Church, read a prayer for the borough of Rugby, while the Mayor's Cadet, Cadet Flight Sgt Benjamin Walker of the Royal Air Force Cadets (TA Centre, Rugby), read the Parable of the Good Samaritan from the Bible.

And Cllr Mrs Roberts read the Hindu scripture, Mother Nature, Yajur Veda 34.37, a message of living in harmony with Mother Nature.

The passage reads: "Live in complete harmony with Nature, Experience the grace of God in the splendour of the universe.

"Be blessed by God’s reassuring love, The sweet dawn will sweeten your soul, The dazzling mid-day will set your hearts aflutter, And the serene music of your soul will guide you towards peace and prosperity.

"And when the day’s task is over, you will sleep in the lap of Mother Nature, All the deities will be favourable to you."

In addition to traditional hymns and the National Anthem, music at the Civic Sunday service included Adiyogi: The Source of Yoga, a song dedicated Lord Shiva, the originator of yoga, and the Hindu hymn Om Jai Jagdish, a prayer dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Cllr Mrs Roberts said: "I feel truly honoured to be Rugby's first citizen and I was delighted to welcome the socially-distanced congregation for Civic Sunday.