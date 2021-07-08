Share your views and experiences on parking problems outside schools in Warwickshire

Residents are being asked to share their views and experiences on parking problems outside schools in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Police and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire are undertaking a review of parking - and they want to speak to parents, carers, school and staff and residents.

A spokesperson for the partnership group said: "Inconsiderate, unsafe and illegal parking around schools is an ongoing concern for headteachers, parents/carers and residents and puts the safety of children, and others, at risk.

"Partners and organisations are working together to review parking issues outside schools to greater understand and address the problems schools, parents, and the wider community experience."

The online survey (see links below) will take about five minutes to complete and all responses will remain anonymous.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We recognise that there can be a variety of different problems with parking at our schools across Warwickshire.

"We are very keen to hear from headteachers, parents, carers and residents about the problems that they are experiencing in their areas to help us better prioritise our resources to make things better.”

Rugby Safer Neighbourhood team Inspector Sally Bunyard-Spiers said: “School parking is a challenge around the county, with schools having a range of different problems. Inviting schools, residents, parents and carers to share their views on school parking will allow partners to understand the problem in more detail and target initiatives to where there is a need.”

