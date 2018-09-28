Days left to have your say on the future of Rugby

Rugbeians have until Friday, October 5, to have their say on 183 modifications to a plan which could radically change the face of the borough.

The Local Plan could see the building of 12,400 homes, also allocating 110 hectares of employment land and more than 8,000 square metres of retail space.

After a previous consultation an independent government inspector wrote to Rugby Borough Council to list 183 modifications which would be required to make the plan ‘legal and sound’.

In August the council voted to adopt the changes to the plan.

And now the modifications are undergoing an eight-week public consultation, which ends on Friday, October 5.

The modifications include the removal of the Lodge Farm, Brinklow and Coton House allocations of housing, with additional housing on the proposed allocations at Long Lawford and Binley Woods to compensate.

The changes would also see additional protection given to the Brandon Stadium site, and land be set aside for two years in case it is needed for a possible secondary school at Coton Park East.

The modifications came after the campaigning of residents’ groups including SALFV (Stand Against Lodge Farm Village), the Woodlands Residents

Association, Friends of Lime Tree Avenue Association, Save Dunchurch and Campaign to Protect Rural England - Warwickshire.

See bit.ly/2N5HQJE for a full list of the modifications.

Those wishing to give their view are asked to reach independent officer Carmel Edwards before October 5 by emailing programme.officer@rugby.gov.uk or calling 07969 631930.