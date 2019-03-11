Here is how you can have your say on the future of Hillmorton Rec

Rugby council is seeking your suggestions for the future of Hillmorton Recreation Ground after the dilapidated pavilion was demolished last year.

Residents are being asked to take part in the council's public consultation as it prepares to draw-up a new 'masterplan' - which could see various improvements made to the park.

The consultation follows the demolition of the recreation ground's pavilion in December. The pavilion was built in the 1960s and had fallen into a state of disrepair, also becoming a target for vandals.

The council undertook a refurbishment of Hillmorton Recreation Ground in Featherbed Lane in 2005 - and in recent years the skate park, play area and pathways have been refurbished.

Cllr Lisa Parker, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for environment and public realm, said: "Now the pavilion has been demolished we can start to look to the future of Hillmorton Recreation Ground, developing a new masterplan to outline potential improvements.

"Just as when we undertook the refurbishment of the recreation ground 14 years ago, we want to involve residents in this process and the consultation marks a first opportunity to voice ideas and help us identify improvements the community want."

The demolition of the pavilion and the consultation comes after campaigning from members of the The Friends of East Rugby Group - who have long spoken of the health and social benefits that the park provides.

Residents can take part in the consultation online at www.rugby.gov.uk/hillmortonrec



The consultation closes at 5pm on Tuesday April 23.