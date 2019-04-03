Members of Rugby campaign group travel to London to protest Government's handling of Brexit

Members of a pro-leave group in Rugby attended a national rally to protest the Government's handling of Brexit.

People from Rugby’s branch of Leave Means Leave, a pro-Brexit campaign group, travelled to London on March 29 – the day the UK was originally set to leave the European Union – to join people from around the country taking part in the March to Leave, organised by the national Leave Means Leave group.

A spokesperson for Rugby’s group said: “Rugby Leavers travelled down together, met more Rugby Leavers at the rally and were part of the massive patriotic protest against the Government’s failure to get us out of the EU as promised.”