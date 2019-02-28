Motion calling on Rugby Borough Council to tackle discrimination towards LGBT+ people fails to pass

A call to spend up to £6,000 on tackling discrimination towards Rugby’s LGBT+ community was defeated at this week’s full Rugby Borough Council meeting.

The proposal was put forward by the Labour group and supported by the Liberal Democrats at the borough council meeting but failed to win the support of the ruling Conservative group.

A Warwickshire Pride report, commissioned by Rugby Borough Council, highlighted that nearly half of those who took part had experienced discrimination or hate on the basis of their sexuality or gender. This is more than double the national average.

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke (Lab Benn) said: “We were all shocked by how many people who responded to Warwickshire Pride's survey had experienced discrimination.

“One of the ways that we as a council could be more inclusive would be to introduce the Rainbow Lanyards Scheme which has been successful when it has been adopted in the health service and universities. It's a simple, opt-in scheme that shows the wearer is an advocate for LGBT rights, is someone who people from that community can talk to and a great way of showing solidarity and promoting diversity.”

But the proposal, part of an amendment to the annual budget, was defeated by 20 votes to 15 which meant that a call for each council ward to have a £1,000 pot of cash to tackle things like fly-tipping and graffiti was also shelved.

Council leader Michael Stokes (Con Admirals and Cawston) said the fact that the Warwickshire Pride survey had been commissioned by the authority showed that Rugby Borough Council was leading the way.

He explained: “We are the only council in Warwickshire to have done that and as an award-winning authority we already recognise that there is more to be done. One case of any discrimination is one case too many and we need to address that.

“We have employed the services of experts in this area and will continue to work with Warwickshire Pride and Equip through the Equality and Diversity Panel to build an action plan which will go to the overview and scrutiny committee and be adopted by this council.

“This is already in hand and, by the way, there is already a budget allocated of £5,000 to allow that to happen.”