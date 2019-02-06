Newly-built junction near Hillmorton is closed within hours after being compared to a roller coaster

A new junction near Hillmorton was closed just hours after it was reopened due to its new profile apparently damaging vehicles.

On Friday, February 1, a stretch of Hillmorton Lane past The Kent reopened after being closed for three months

The purpose of its closure was the addition of a traffic light-controlled junction which connects it with the new Rugby Link Road.

But its harsh gradient changes were causing damage to cars, leading residents to compare it to a roller coaster.

Warwickshire County Council said that, before the junction opened, it instigated an interim Road Safety Audit as a precautionary measure because the road’s alignment had been altered.

When the road was opened the council said it quickly became clear that vehicles were being damaged, and they immediately instructed the contractor to set up safety measures – with the junction being closed later on Friday for four weeks while the developer and the contractor search for a solution.

The junction was constructed by Galliford Try Plc, which was instructed and funded by Urban & Civic – the company behind the Houlton housing development.

When the Advertiser contacted Galliford Try Plc a spokesperson said the firm did not wish to comment - instead referring this newspaper to Warwickshire County Council.

A county council spokesperson said:“Upon opening the road, and subjecting it to normal conditions, it came to light that there was an issue with its alignment which may potentially have been damaging to the vehicles of road users.

"We understand that this will be disappointing for residents but safeguarding road users and their vehicles has to be the priority.”

County councillor Yousef Dahmash said the new junction is clearly unsafe and should not have been opened in this condition. He said he is seeking answers from the council and the developers.

Work began on the 1.5-mile Link Road in 2017.

Funded by the developers of the Houlton site, it will connect to the existing junction at Butlers Leap and cross the canal over a new bridge, then run parallel to the canal, crossing Hillmorton Lane and on to the edge of the new development of Houlton.

Developers Urban & Civic previously said the relief road is viewed positively by residents who feel it will ease pressure on Hillmorton and Clifton – but Hillmorton residents have expressed their disdain over the new junction past The Kent not having an option for those coming from Hillmorton to turn left onto the new road.