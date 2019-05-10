Proposal to build extra fire station in Rugby to cope with 5,000 new houses

Residents are being invited to have their say on a proposal to build a new fire station to the south of Rugby to cope with the extra demand that a 5,000-home development will bring.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is proposing the new station because of the demand the development will bring - and because it anticipates that the increased traffic in the town centre resulting from the development would mean that fire crews dispatched from its Corporation Street station would not be able to meet response targets in some instances.

A consultation was opened on May 6, with residents having until June 16 to have their say.

A spokesperson said: "Our response standard is to get a fire engine to a life risk incident anywhere in the county within 10 mins on 75 per cent of occasions.

"The additional homes within the new development are likely to lead to increased response times for up to 5,000 homes and the road network in the vicinity.

"We think it is necessary to provide a new fire station location, and relocate a fire engine and crew from the existing town centre fire station so that our emergency response standard can be achieved for the additional incidents that will occur across the new development and its arterial roads.

"Relocating staff would also allow us to effectively deliver prevention and protection activities to the new housing and commercial premises."

If built, the station would be located on Symmetry Park, north of the A45/M45 roundabout, and adjacent to the B4429 Coventry Road, with it expected to be operational by 2022.

The South West Rugby development is included in Rugby's divisive 12,400-home Local Plan - which looks set to be approved by Rugby council at a meeting on June 4.

A request for an additional fire station to cope with the extra demand that the South West Rugby development would bring was included in the Infrastructure Delivery section of Rugby's Local Plan.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue service also previously requested a presence on the Coton Park East development site to the north of Rugby, but this request would be subject to a separate consultation process in the future.

Click here to learn more and to give feedback on the proposal.