Rugby council launches review into polling stations to see if needs of voters with disabilities are being met

Rugby council is reviewing the location of its polling stations to see if more can be done to allow people with disabilities to access them.

The council has to carry out a review of the borough's polling stations, places and districts every five years, giving residents a chance to have a say on the location and suitability of polling stations for voters.

The review ends on Friday May 3, while this year's Rugby election will be held on May 2.

Rugby council currently uses a variety of buildings for polling stations, including community centres, churches, village halls and scout huts.

But the review aims to make sure the accessibility and lay-out of polling stations meets the needs of voters - particularly residents with a disability.

The review also gives residents a chance to have a say on the borough's polling places (the location of polling stations) and polling districts (the geographical area within an electoral ward or parliamentary constituency).

More information on the review, including maps of each of the borough's electoral wards detailing the current locations of polling stations, can be found on the council's website: www.rugby.gov.uk/pollingreview



Comments can be sent by email to pollingreview@rugby.gov.uk or by post to: Review of Polling Districts and Polling Places, Electoral Services, Rugby Borough Council, Town Hall, Evreux Way, Rugby, CV21 2RR.

Residents can also view copies of the ward maps at the Town Hall from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.