Rugby councillor of 17 years set to step down

Claire Edwards is set to step down after 17 years as a Rugby councillor and five years as the leader of Rugby's Labour group.

In 2002 Cllr Edwards was elected in Brownsover South and continued as a councillor boundary changes brought in the Newbold and Brownsover ward.

And in 2014 she became Rugby Labour's leader, taking over from long-serving councillor Jim Sheera.

At Rugby's full council meeting on April 23 Cllr Edwards said she is stepping down to help achieve a better work-life balance.

"Being a councillor is really hard work, you attend evening meetings and often have to work weekends. After 17 years I feel like I've done my bit," she said.

"But I'm not disappearing, I'm going to remain active in the community."

Among the achievements she is most proud of is working with a range of people to help to set up a new community centre for Brownsover - a project that was a decade in the making.

When asked what makes a good councillor, she said: "It's all about being a voice in the council for residents, it's really important that as elected councillors we keep working for our residents."

She will step down as councillor at the May 2 Rugby elections and the candidates hoping to take the seat are Jim Ellis (Labour), Mark Summers (Green Party), Hossain Tafazzal (Liberal Democrats) and Richard Tomlin for the Conservatives.

Rugby Labour will decide on its new leader at its annual general meeting after the elections.