Rugby lottery set to launch in spring - and the odds of winning are much better than the National or Health lotteries

A new local lottery to launch in spring will give Rugbeians the chance to win £25,000, and those involved with good causes in the borough are invited to sign up to receive a share of the proceeds.

Tickets for the lottery, set to be run by Rugby Borough Council in partnership with Gatherwell, will cost £1, while each ticket will have a one in 50 chance of winning a prize - much better odds than those of the National or Health lotteries.

And Rugby council is inviting community groups, sports clubs, charities and other good causes in the area to sign up to receive the proceeds of the scheme.

Councillor Emma Crane, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for Communities and Homes, said: “We are looking forward to the launch of the Rugby Lotto, which will provide local good causes with a fun and easy way to raise much needed funds. It’s been highly successful in other parts of the country and we are happy to promote it as a service to the local community.”

The good causes will retain 50 per cent of the price of all ticket sales they generate, with a further 10 per cent going into a Rugby Community Good Causes fund.

The remaining income from ticket sales will go toward player prizes and the cost of administering the scheme.

Those involved with good causes are invited to attend an information event to be held at the BENN Hall at 7pm on February 12.

Rugby Borough Council is licensed by the Gambling Commission to operate the Rugby Lotto in partnership with Gatherwell, and is a member of the Lotteries Council.

Representatives of good causes can sign up to attend the information event at www.rugby.gov.uk/rugbylotto.