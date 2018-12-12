Rugby MP uses PMQs to support Theresa May as she faces vote of no confidence

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey this morning used Prime Minister's Questions to suggest it is in the interests of the country for parliament to back Theresa May when she faces a vote of no confidence this evening.

Mr Pawsey told the house: "Many businesses up and down the country have put their future plans on hold waiting for us here in parliament to agree our future trading relationship with our biggest and closest neighbour.

"Does the prime minister agree that their interests, and those of their workers and their suppliers and the country as a whole are best served by concluding the agreement with the remaining 27 - and on this side, supporting her in the vote this evening?"

Mrs May replied: "I thank my honourable friend for his comments and agree with him, particularly that we need to ensure that we do not increase uncertainty and create more uncertainty.

"The public voted to leave the EU, they want us to secure a deal that delivers on that result, and we shouldn't risk handing control of the Brexit negotiations to opposition MPs in parliament. Because that would mean risking delaying Brexit, or even stopping Brexit.

"None of that would be in the national interest, so I think we need to get on and deliver a good Brexit for the country."