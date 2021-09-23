Rugby Town Hall will be lit up in green to support awareness of mitochondrial disease

Rugby Town Hall.

Rugby council is set to shine a green light at the Town Hall on Saturday, September 25, to support World Mitochondrial Disease Week.

Landmarks and buildings across the world will be bathed in green for Light Up for Mito, the culmination of a week-long campaign to raise awareness of a disease commonly known as 'mito'.

Mito refers to a group of progressive and often life-limiting genetic disorders which affect one person born in the UK every day.

The disease can impact the heart, brain, muscles and lungs, often resulting in a range of health problems.

The complexity of mito can make it hard to diagnose and the disease currently has no cure.

In the UK, The Lily Foundation works to raise awareness of mito, support patients and families affected by the disease, and raise money to fund medical research.

The charity worked closely with producers and scriptwriters on Coronation Street when the ITV soap opera featured a storyline about mito in 2020.

Residents can find out more about mitochondrial disease and The Lily Foundation's work at www.thelilyfoundation.org.uk

Cllr Seb Lowe, leader of Rugby Borough Council, said: "Mitochondrial disease can affect any person at any time of life, so it's important we all learn more about the disease and support the work of charities who help people impacted by it.