Ponies visit Rugby School to promote Circles Network charity

Two miniature Shetland ponies trotted up the aisle of Rugby School’s chapel last week to help promote the work of the local charity Circles Network.

Sixth form pupils dedicate their Wednesday afternoons to the School’s Community Action programme and three pupils have chosen to volunteer at Circles Network based in Rugby.

Part of the work of the charity, which assists those who are disabled and disadvantaged, is to provide therapeutic and educational opportunities to children and adults through working with horses.

It has been shown the technique helps to increase communication, social skills and self-esteem. Pupils Iona Craig, Anousha Salehi and Maddie Thompson work within one of the equine projects.

Iona wanted to raise awareness of the charity with her peers and it was her idea to bring the ponies into the chapel where the school gathers for the morning service.

A cheque for £500 was also presented to the charity.

To learn more email info@circlesnetwork.org.uk.