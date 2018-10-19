Poppies take pride of place as Rugby village gets set to unveil First World War commemoration displays

A village is getting set to begin its commemorations marking the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Brinklow is being decorated with poppies with the unveiling of a grand cascade of the mark of remembrance taking place on Saturday.

Poppy dog made by the Scouts

A spokesman said: “In Brinklow we wish to show our respect for the generation who experienced that war by having a community display.

“Scattered around the village we have outlines of Tommys who are with us in spirit, having fought for us, and yet they are not with us because their bodies were not returned home.

“At the Peace and Reconciliation Memorial we have silhouettes of soldiers who lived in trenches, up to their knees in mud sharing their hell holes with rats and fleas and when the whistle sounded they went up and over to the barbed-wire trying to gain a metre or two in no-man’s land.

“The war contributed to the development of technology and so we have a silhouette of a tank made by our ‘Lengthsmen’.

“On the lamp-posts of Brinklow villagers have sponsored large poppies as an act of Remembrance.”

The community hall, United Reform Church, and school all have displays.

This Saturday at 11am a cascade of poppies will be officially unveiled outside St John the Baptist Church in the village. The event will be attended by the Mayor of Rugby and representatives from the Royal British Legion.

Visitors are invited to head along to the village and spend time walking around and reflecting on what that First World War generation gave for future generations.

As part of the village’s commemorations there will also be a showing of the film Testament of Youth on November 5.

And on Remembrance Sunday, November 11, there will be the traditional war memorial service starting at 10.30am, followed later that day at 7pm by the lighting of a beacon and the ringing of church bells to mark that ‘The Battle is Over’.