Popular hair straighteners recalled due to electric shock fears

A popular brand of hair straighteners has been recalled by its manufacturer, due to fears that using it could result in an electric shock.

Lee Stafford has found that on their Coco Loco Straightener, on two occasions, the mains swivel connection has failed allowing the mains lead to pull out from the straightener.

The model reference and batch code are printed onto the rating plate, located on the top of the lower half of the straightener handle.

The versions of the appliance which are part of the recall have Model Ref: LSHS15 and Batch Code: 1623. Owners of product with this above batch code should immediately stop using the appliance. The company can be contacted at MPL Customer Service on 03454676743 or email: warranty@mplhome.com