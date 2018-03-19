Praise for Rugby school staff and pupils following evacuation after hoax bomb threat

The head of a Rugby primary school has praised the actions of staff and pupils after the site received a hoax bomb threat this morning.

Staff and pupils at Bilton C of E Junior School were evacuated to neighbouring Rugby High School today, Monday March 19, while police attended.

The school was re-opened shortly after.

Head teacher Alex Norton said she wished to thank all staff and pupils at the school, in addition she said she wished to give "great thanks" to staff at Rugby High School.

Mrs Norton told the Advertiser: "It was all handled really calmly here and parents were told once the children were all back safely in school."

"You just don't know whether these things are genuine so we wanted to keep everybody safe."

"I would like to say a great thanks too Mrs Martin at Rugby High for accommodating us at such short notice."

"It's never a nice way to start a Monday morning but you can't let these things get you down. And at least pupils now know what to do in a real emergency."

A spokesperson took to the school's social media, stating: "We thought it best to let you know we had an emergency evacuation today as children will probably come home and want to talk about it.

"400 schools nationwide were sent an email, we now know to have been a hoax. Police advised us to evacuate the building and came to assess the situation.

"Children have been told it was a hoax. They were all really calm and I am very proud of them and thankful that Rugby High accommodated us as that is part of our evacuation plan.

"Thanks for your support, as ever."

Parents also took to social media to praise both schools for their handling of the situation.

Warwickshire Police confirmed that a number of schools across Warwickshire have been subject to hoax bomb threats but, in line with national guidance, police will not be naming which locations received threats.