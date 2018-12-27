Prime Minister gives Points of Light Award to Leamington woman

Prime Minister Theresa May has recognised a Leamington entrepreneur for her contributions to a charity.

Kristina Salceanu created an innovative charity advent calendar that invites people to give, rather than receive, over the festive season.

Kristina developed the idea to use the countdown to Christmas to create a positive impact and provide an easy way for people to donate, with each of the 24 calendar doors representing a £1 donation to a different charity and 85 percent of overall sales going towards charity.

Despite launching only this year, Advent for Change has received endorsements from leading corporate partners such as The Telegraph, Evening Standard, Sir Richard Branson, and John Lewis and Partners, who have stocked the calendar online and in all their stores for no profit.

Sales of the calendars are currently reaching £100,000.

Kristina is the latest recipient of the Points of Light Award, which recognises outstanding volunteers who are making a change in their community and inspiring others.

Each day, someone, somewhere in the country is selected to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

In a personal letter to Kristina, the Prime Minister said: “Through Advent for Change you have reimagined the advent calendar and are setting a new tradition of giving, rather than receiving.

“You should be really proud of your work, and I wish you the very best with your continued endeavours.”

Regardless of whether it’s a doctor restoring local monuments in her free time, a father teaching young people life skills, or a local musician giving a voice to lonely people, the Points of Light award honours shining examples of volunteering across the UK.

Kristina said: “I am completely honoured to accept this award on behalf of all those who have helped ‘Advent of Change’ become a reality, everyone who has joined the ‘Advent of Change’ movement and of course the wonderful charities we support, who will be using the funds raised to make such a big difference to the lives of so many.

“I’m thrilled to have seen Advent of Change receive such overwhelming support in its first year and look forward to creating more innovative charitable products in 2019 and beyond, all with the purpose of making positive changes in the world.”