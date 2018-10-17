Princethorpe pupils support World Porridge Day for young people in need

More than 100 Princethorpe College pupils and staff have once again supported World Porridge Day, raising money for the Scottish charity Mary’s Meals.

Championed by Sixth Form students and Assistant Head of Sixth Form, Mr Rod Isaacs, pupils have participated in a posse of Scottish and porridge fundraising fun so far, raising over £200 which will be used to support an ongoing feeding programme at Makalanga Primary School in Malawi.

For World Porridge Day Princethorpe pupils were invited to dig deep at break time and, instead of buying their usual mid-morning snack, purchase the traditional Scottish breakfast, a pot of porridge, from the College refectory. In return for a small donation they could opt for either a simple plain porridge or a deluxe, extra special, with toppings of their choice.

The Scottish theme continued at lunchtime on the school fields where only the brave participated in the William Wallace Welly Wanging Challenge. Pupils and staff paid for the privilege, the honour of their house and Highland fudge and shortbread, in an attempt to break the College record. This year the winning throw came Ben Haden whose Welly Wang reached a whopping 32.50m.

Sixth Form Charity Prefect, Christie Wukics, dressed as a Scottish Wild Man, roamed the campus with his accompanying bears, Alex James, Natasha Rejali and Caitlin Scully, chivvying fellow pupils into donating their pennies.

Rod Isaacs explained, “We have had a lot of fun and laughter today, but more importantly our pupils know that all our fundraising is changing people’s lives. Princethorpe’s porridge pots help pupils understand the vital role that porridge plays in feeding projects to address the issue of child hunger across the globe.”

Photo: (Left to Right) Alex James, Christie Wukics, Natasha Rejali and Caitlin Scull