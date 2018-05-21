Princethorpe walkers help children in Malawi

Walkers from Princethorpe College have helped provide food for children in Malawi.

The 70 walkers trudged a total of 2,131 miles to raise money for Mary’s Meals.

They took on the challenge of either walking 24 miles in seven hours or going the extra distance and completing 40 miles in a day.

The route was a big circular loop around Coventry with the 40 miles starting and finishing in Meriden and the 24/7 crew joining them at Ryton. The route took in varying terrains, making conditions uncomfortable underfoot despite the thankfully clement weather.

Sam Munro was first to finish the 40 miles, romping home in a time of 11 hours and 36 minutes whilst Freya Barnett and Aisling Brennan were first across the line for the 24/7 challenge, completing the course in six hours and 32 minutes.

They were followed home by a procession of jubilant finishers with the final walker completing the challenge at 8.30pm.

Organiser of the event and assistant head of sixth form, Rod Isaacs, who also completed the 40 mile walk, said: “As always there was a wonderful spirit of camaraderie along the route.

“Everyone was helping each other and keeping focused on the aim to raise as much money as possible for impoverished children around the world. This academic year our fundraising for Mary’s Meals has so far raised over £7,800.”

Sixth former, Anna Wells, said: “I found it really hard, much harder than I ever imagined.

“I hit the wall at about 19 miles but I just kept thinking of the sponsorship money. It felt so good when I finally crossed the line, although I am still feeling the pain even now!”

Through the college’s fundraising, 636 children at Makalanga Primary School in Malawi are already receiving a daily meal in school for the first time.