Priority tickets to fabulous MCM Comic Con to be won by lucky Rugby Advertiser reader

MCM Comic Con, the UK’s largest organiser of pop culture events is back and ready to roll with bigger shows, bigger guests and more explosive interactive content.

Kicking off the year with its first event, MCM Birmingham Comic Con is bringing an action-packed weekend of pop culture to Birmingham’s NEC.

The Rugby Advertiser is giving away a pair of priority weekend tickets to one lucky winner to visit from March 17-18.

Featuring everything from comics, movies, games and sci-fi to cosplay, anime, steampunk and online video, the weekend will celebrate the latest and greatest in geeky goodness for fans.

Dynamic duo and space pirates from Guardians of the Galaxy Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) and Sean Gunn (Gilmore Girls) are the first guests MCM has announced to meet fans over the weekend.

Joining them in the star-studded line up is Texan-born Brianna Hildebrand, who plays the awesomely-named Negasonic Teenage Warhead in leftfield superhero hit Deadpool, alongside Mark Sheppard who stars in Supernatural, Firefly and Battlestar Galactica.

More guest announcements are being teased out to fans over the coming weeks, so watch this space!

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.mcmcomiccon.com and MCM Comic Con’s social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).

To win a pair of priority tickets, email your name, address and daytime telephone number to lucie.green@rugbyadvertiser.co.uk answering the following question: Where is Comic Con taking place? Send your entry by February 20. One entry per household. Usual rules apply.