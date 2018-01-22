Public urged to turn out for public hearings on Rugby's Local Plan

Campaigners are urging the public to go along to the examination hearings into Rugby borough’s Local Plan.

The examination is taking place before Mike Hayden, a planning inspector appointed by the Government.

The hearings run from January 23 to February 1 at the Benn Hall and are open to the public. On most days the sessions start at 10am.

The schedule for what is being covered on each day can be found online at www.rugby.gov.uk/info/20004/planning_ strategy/348/local_plan_examination/4.

SALFV (Stand Against Lodge Farm Village) is asking members of the public to go along to the Benn Hall from 10am on January 31 in particular when Lodge Farm is to be discussed, and has circulated a leaflet to villages featuring the iconic image of Lord Kitchener.

A spokesman said: “We need to pack the room with 500 people to demonstrate the scale of opposition against Lodge Farm to the planning inspector.

“You will see our barrister, solicitors, experts, local councils and local people present a compelling argument to remove Lodge Farm from the plan. We can win.”