Pupils at Rugby primary school learn anti-bullying message from Victim Support

Children from Oakfield Primary School in Rugby have been learning about bullying from Victim Support.

Representatives visited the school as part of Anti-Bullying Week. Ben Donagh, senior children & young people’s caseworker, said: “We got all of the children to think about what bullying is, the effects it can have, and what they could do if they are being bullied, or see someone else being bullied. We hope that by going into schools, it will prevent bullying.”

He added: “I have been back to the school today and held a second assembly, partly as a refresher, but mainly to say thank you to the children for joining us and giving a “THUMBS UP to no more bullying”.”

T = think - think about what they do and how they treat each other. Think about if what they say or do may upset or hurt someone.

H = Help - help each other so that everyone can feel happier

U = Use – use kind word when they talk to each other

M = Make Sure – make sure they look after each other

B = Be Kind –Be kind to everyone all the time, not only kind words, but also kind actions.

S = Speak Up – if they see someone who isn’t doing these things, or someone who is bullying someone else, they need to tell a trusted adult.

U = Understand – it is really important that they all understand that bullying is never their fault. Nobody has the right or is allowed to do or say mean and hurtful things to you.

P = Protect – they need to protect and look after each other – make sure everyone is ok and that no one is being bullied.