Puppy love at first sight for Rugby businesswoman Lin

The team at dog holiday specialists Barking Mad Rugby is helping with the training costs for this puppy.

Barking Mad is sponsoring a second Dogs for Good assistance dog puppy, named Wendy.

The money raised through events such as coffee mornings and dog walks will support the yellow Labrador cross retriever throughout her first year.

Lin Simpson, of Barking Mad Rugby, said: “We are delighted that Barking Mad’s national fundraising efforts have been rewarded with the opportunity to support and train another puppy. We are honoured to help contribute to the amazing work this inspirational charity undertakes.”