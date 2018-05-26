Push the boat out with narrowboat holiday from Rugby

A relaxing narrowboat holiday has always been on my bucket list.

I’m happy to say I can now tick it off the list having travelled for hours along the Oxford Canal at a relaxing pace of around four miles per hour.

A narrowboat holiday is very relaxing.

Seeing the country in an ABC Boat Hire canal boat gives a whole new perspective to an area you know well, but with the confidence of knowing the best places to stop for provisions.

Alternatively, there may be a part of the country or a historic town that you have always meant to give time to explore - having a narrowboat holiday gives you the freedom to do just that.

We set off from Rugby Wharf last Saturday in Silver Gull, an impressive boat that was superbly equipped and immaculately clean.

It was an amazing adventure for my 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine, and even my jackapoo pup Luna soon got her sea legs.

Inside a narrowboat - everything you need.

Not going to lie, it did take captain a while to get used to handling the boat, but once he did, there was no stopping him.

Seeing all the wildlife and other boaters is delightful and we were so lucky with the weather.

We made our way to Hawkesbury Junction and back after ‘refuelling’ at The Greyhound pub.

You can visit ABC Boat Hire at Crick Boat Show, stand Q23, on May 26-28, 10am until 6pm (5pm close on Monday).

ABC Boat Hire offers close to 200 canal boats for hire from 16 start points across Britain, including Rugby.

2018 prices start at £589 for a short break (three or four nights) on a boat for four people, or £899 for a week.

Fuel is extra - a fuel deposit of £50 is taken for a short break, £90 for a week. The cost is based on use and works out at about £10-15 per day. The balance is refunded at the end of the trip.

For more information visit www.abcboathire.com or call 0330 333 0590.

Visitors to Crick Boat Show can also find out more.

The show is the only major boat show for the inland waterways and offers the opportunity to view more boats at one time than anywhere else.

It’s also the biggest boating equipment market place with over 200 exhibitors.

The show takes place over the late May bank holiday.