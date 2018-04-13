Putting on glitz for Rugby show with a difference

A fun night in Rugby will combine the glamour of burlesque with circus, singing and comedy.

It is being organised by Rugby’s Glitz, Glam and Indulgence and takes place at the Benn Hall on June 1.

Performers include The Folly Mixtures starring Coeur De Plume, Storm Hooper, Delores Deluxe and Peter Antoniou.

Sonia Bourne, co-founder at Glitz, Glam and Indulgence said: “This is an opportunity for residents in Rugby and surrounding areas to leave their inhibitions at the door and prepare to experience a Burlesque show extravaganza and indulge in the Café De Paris platter for VIP ticket holders.”

The doors open at 7pm and the event is for over 18s only.

“I am very excited about this event, especially about the Alternative corner with our weird and wonderful delights,” said Nancy Mobhe, co-founder Glitz, Glam and Indulgence.

“Show attendees have a fantastic opportunity to browse and purchase before the event starts.”

Visit www.facebook.com/glamzbynancy and Sensual Passions www.facebook.com/sensualpassions.