The railway line between Rugby and Covetry was closed on Monday morning.

Passengers are being warned to plan alternative routes after the railway line between Coventry and Rugby was closed due to a person being struck by a train.

The incident happened shortly before 8am, just south of Coventry Railway Station.

It is not known for how long the line will be closed.

Passengers are being advised to check with their train operator for any delays, and potentially find alternative routes.