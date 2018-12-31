Rail line between Rugby and Coventry reopens after person hit by train

The railway line between Rugby and Covetry was closed on Monday morning.

Passengers were being warned to plan alternative routes after the railway line between Coventry and Rugby was closed due to a person being struck by a train.

The incident happened shortly before 8am, just south of Coventry Railway Station. The line reopened between 10.30am and 11am, but were knock-on delays caused by trains being out of position.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We confirm that it was called to reports of a collision between a train and a pedestrian at Coventry Railway Station at 7.58am this morning.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent on arrival that nothing could be done to save the pedestrian, a man, and he was confirmed dead at the scene."