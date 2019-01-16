Rail lines blocked from Rugby to Birmingham after reports of two people being struck by a train

A serious incident between Birmingham New Street and Rugby has delayed journeys.

Emergency services have been called today to deal with an incident at Adderley Park, in the east of Birmingham.

British Transport Police said officers attended Adderley Park rail station in Bordesley Green Road, Birmingham, at 1.16pm following an incident where a person was sadly struck and killed by a train. A second person is also reported to have been struck by the train and suffered serious injuries. Police say they have been taken to hospital.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

London North Western Railway tweeted: 'Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between #BirminghamNewStreet and #Northampton all lines are blocked.

'Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.'

For Chiltern Railway users, rail tickets are now valid on the following rail routes: Birmingham Moor Street - Solihull - Leamington Spa - Banbury - London Marylebone.

For CrossCountry, service users' tickets will be accepted between Leamington Spa, Coventry and Nuneaton.

One train - the 13.16 train from Northampton to Birmigham New Street - has been halted at Rugby while they wait for the line to reopen.