Raising roof for Rugby’s homeless

Music-lovers in Rugby are being treated to an evening of great music to help homeless people.

The gig is taking place as part of the Musicians Against Homeless nationwide day of concerts and is being held at the Town and County Club in Henry Street on May 19.

One of the organisers, Steve Bryan, said: “It’s to raise funds for a group for homeless and needy people in Rugby, which operates a kitchen serving hot vegan meals on Saturday evenings and a breakfast on Sunday mornings, from the rear of Mr Robinson’s Barber shop, as well as giving out clothing, help and advice.

“It coincides with the royal wedding to highlight the removal of homeless people from the streets of Westminster prior to the wedding.”

The event features three bands, Rugby’s Pretty Thieving, The Mental Straights and Free Galaxy.

The Mental Straights produce a driving maelstrom of sound enriched with lyrics straight from the soul. They are about to release their second album and have built up a loyal following throughout the Midlands. Free Galaxy are a young band from Kenilworth, over the last year they have been busy performing all over the Midlands, producing two singles to date. Headlining the night is Rugby’s Pretty Thieving who again prove that age is no barrier to giving a full live experience.

The gig starts at 8pm. Suggested £5 donation on the door.