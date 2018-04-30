Rangers save man with CPR after he suffered cardiac arrest in a Rugby pub

Rugby First rangers have been hailed as heroes after saving a man’s life when he suffered a cardiac arrest in a town centre pub.

The man suffered a cardiac arrest in the Rupert Brooke pub on the April 25 and Rangers were first on the scene to administer CPR and mouth to mouth until the ambulance service arrived.

Rugby First Town rangers were alerted to the incident by staff at the Rupert Brooke pub via the ShopNet radio - a scheme that is held, provided and funded by Rugby First and available to all businesses in the town centre as part of the BID levy that they pay.

Lana Edwards, shift manager at The Rupert Brooke, said: “The Rugby First Ranger’s response to our call via the ShopNet radio was fantastic. They were there within minutes and were able to administer first aid treatment to the patient as well as provide reassurance to those around. They were professional, caring and calm.”

Lana continued; “I’m grateful for their assistance as the situation could have ended very differently had they not been so skilled. They genuinely saved that mans’ life and I would like to thank them and the ambulance service (who subsequently arrived on site) for everything they did.

Aftab Gaffar, Rugby First Managing Director, said: “This was a real team effort involving The Rupert Brooke, Rugby First, the ambulance service and Rugby Central Security who also assisted with the incident. It quite clearly highlights the importance of the ShopNet radio and a coordinated professional approach.”

Aftab continued: “All the Rugby First Rangers are Level 3 first aid trained and receive AED (Defibrillator) training. On average they deal with 550 incidents a year and in this case the training has meant that a man’s life has been saved and I am extremely proud of all those involved.”

For further information on the Rugby First Rangers please visit www.rugbyfirst.org or call 01788 569436.