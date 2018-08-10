Record-breaking Rugby cyclist takes on 706 mile challenge for charity

A two-time cancer survivor from Rugby is taking on an arduous fundraising challenge to raise money for promising British road cyclists.

Record-breaking cyclist James Golding is set to take on his next big biking task and is hoping to raise £50,000 for the Dave Rayner Fund – a voluntary organisation supporting young British riders racing abroad.

James will be cycling the whole route of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain, from Pembrey Country Park in Wales, all the way to London, calling in to Warwickshire along the way, totalling 706 miles.

By his side for the eight-day ride will be Phil Jones MBE –managing director of technology company Brother UK.

The pair will complete each stage of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain one day prior to the professionals getting into the saddle.

James said: “Phil’s one of those outright genuine guys. I’ve known him for a number of years, and he’s guided me through a lot of situations to do with business and reaching a lot of my goals.

“The ride and the £50k target was his idea, I wanted to anything I could to help out. Supporting young people with goals and dreams is something I want to do more of.”

Stage four of the race comes through the county on September 5, beginning in Nuneaton and ending in Leamington – calling into all five districts and boroughs along the way.

James has already ridden most of the local route. He said: “It’s nice to be on home roads, but I try not to think too much about the route so I can focus on the ride itself.

“We’ve got a lot of ground to cover between each stage, all this travelling and transferring could prove difficult, especially as its when your body is trying to wind down. I think that’s going to be the biggest challenge.”

Earlier this year, James – who is the world endurance record holder after cycling 1,766 miles in seven days – was named Fundraiser of the Year at the Pride of Birmingham Awards.

The pair will begin the first stage of their tour in Pembrey Country Park on September 1, with the 2018 OVO Energy Tour of Britain getting underway the following day.

You can make a donation to the Dave Rayner Fund here: https://bit.ly/2mwESDg