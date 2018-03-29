Reduced priced entry to Rugby Rotary Spring Fair thanks to sponsorship

Visitors to this year’s Rotary Spring Fair will get reduced priced tickets thanks to sponsorship from Houlton.

Organisers from the three Rotary Clubs in Rugby said there’s a number of high class attractions planned for the event on Monday, May 7.

Galina Bardarska, of Urban and Civic, the developers of Houlton, said: “We are very proud to sponsor the fair again this year.

“It is a great family event with fantastic entertainment that offers a wonderful day out for the local community, but it also supports some very special causes.

“The event is also a great opportunity for our new Houlton residents to enjoy the community spirit and connect with Rugby.”

Willy Goldschmidt, a member of the organising committee of Rotary Spring Fair, said: “The Rotary Spring Fair will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7 and the Houlton sponsorship has enabled us to commit to book quality acts to entertain the crowds who support the Fair and to raise money for the various charities and local youth groups that we support.”

New attractions for this year include K9 Quackers – dogs herding geese – and an Animal Petting Farm.

Returning favourites are Wolly the Clown, G Force martial arts display and dazzling performances from Impact Dance.

“Details of the programme will be published on our website where tickets are on sale at a discount on our gate prices,” added Willy.

“Family tickets will be £9 on the gate but only £5 if bought in advance.

“Both options are a great saving on last year’s prices.”

See www.rotaryspringfair.co.uk or follow Facebook @rotaryspringfair for more information.

Pictured: Galina Bardarska, Houlton visitor centre manager, and Rotarians from the three Rotary clubs in Rugby, Tony Mennell, Sarah Thomson and Richard Taylor.