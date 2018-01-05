Regional commendation for Rugby children's centre volunteer

A volunteer from Rugby will receive a regional commendation in recognition of his support for local families.

Steve Gold has been highly-commended in the Barnardo’s Marsh Trust Awards for the Midlands & South West.

The 50-year-old has been praised for his work with the charity’s Hillmorton Children’s Centre.

He was nominated for his hard work and dedication to local families, particularly at the Sunbeams parent and toddler group which meets at Rogers Hall in Deerings Road.

Barnardo’s volunteer co-ordinator Gill Stubbings said: “Steve took on the running of the Sunbeams group in 2013, working with the children’s centre to improve this much-needed outreach service for local families.

“He encourages participation and now has a small team of mums who support the messy activities and another mum who leads the singing. This is developing their confidence and encouraging them to volunteer in their community.

“He refers to them as his ‘Sunbeams family’.”

The Sunbeams parent and toddler group meets at Rogers Hall every Tuesday from 9.30-11.15am.

One mum said: “We didn’t know anyone when we moved here but Steve made us feel so welcome and helped us to become part of the community.”

Another added: “Steve’s supportive ear helped us all to get through parenthood.”

Steve also played a key role in setting up a new job club, attracting funding for laptops and arranging a venue for parents to learn new skills and apply for employment.

Steve, the curate at St John the Baptist Church in Hillmorton, said: “This is lovely recognition for the amazing teams who make our Sunbeams and Job Club groups happen, and for the families who support each other so well and make this little community what it is.”

The Barnardo’s Hillmorton Children’s Centre, in Watts Lane, is part of a wider cluster of children’s centres which includes sites in Brownsover, Cawston, Claremont Road, Long Lawford, Newbold, Oakfield and Wolston

Managed by Barnardo’s on behalf of Warwickshire County Council, together they provide a wide range of free activities for parents and carers of under-5s, including stay and play sessions, breastfeeding support, baby massage, groups for male carers, and links to local health services, education, employment and training.

Call 01788 540588 or search for rugbychildrenscentres on Facebook.