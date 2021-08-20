Remarkable photos show the extent of a huge Coventry fire that could be seen from Rugby Borough

Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

These remarkable photos show the extent of yesterday's (Thursday's) huge fire in Coventry that could be seen from Rugby Borough and the Warwick District

Firefighters worked throughout the night to tackle a blaze at the Ram Enterprise in Ash Green, which is still burning today (Friday) but is now under control.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews are expected to be on site for a number of days. Four appliances including two aerial platforms remain at the incident.

Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"Cordons are still in place, so people are advised to avoid the area if possible. Vehicles on the site are not accessible at this time. The cause of the fire is not known."

Fire crews were called at around 5pm yesterday (Thursday) to a fire in a building on Prologis Park, Central Boulevard, Coventry.

Luckily the premises had been evacuated before the arrival of emergency services.

At the height of the incident there were ten appliances and around 70 firefighters working to contain the fire. A local lake was used to support the flow of water to the incident ground.

Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Talking about the incident, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services Area Manager, Paul Morley said: "Unfortunately, the building was well alight on arrival, but crews acted quickly to contain the fire and stop it spreading to a neighbouring business.

"There was a large smoke plume due to the severity of the fire and residents living in the local area were advised to close windows and doors. Our crews will remain on site throughout the evening to ensure the area remains safe. Warwickshire and Coventry Police were also in attendance to manage road closures and to ensure that the public were kept safe."

Officers from the Environment Agency were also in attendance to provide advice and support to help protect the local watercourses and environment.

Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.