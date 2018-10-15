Renovation of Rugby Library is welcomed by town's MP

The recent refurbishment of Rugby Library has been welcomed by Rugby MP Mark Pawsey after he saw for himself the improvements which have been made there.

Mark joined Jayney Faulknall-Mills, Warwickshire County Council’s Customer Services Manager covering Rugby Library, where he was taken on a tour of the improvements which have been made to the Library.

These include new shelving and furniture to give the library a fresh look, as well as reorganising the layout of Rugby Library to make the best use of the space available.

Mr Pawsey said: "“Rugby Library has been open for 18 years now and it rightly remains extremely popular with local residents. I was very pleased to see the effect of the refurbishment and how it has opened up much greater space within the library, allowing more people to use wider range facilities. Thanks to the new shelving at the library, it now has a much brighter and open atmosphere.”

“New digital technologies are going to be an ever more important part of our society and our economy in the coming years. I was delighted to join Jayney and see that Rugby Library is leading the way on giving people in Rugby access to these technologies in the heart of the town.”

“I am looking forward to going back to Rugby Library later this year as they always very kindly showcase the entries to my Christmas card competition, and this year is no exception. My 2018 Christmas card competition is now open to pupils in primary schools throughout the constituency and I am sure that there will be many great designs on display in December.”

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for customer and transformation added: “It has now been 18 years since the Library was built. So much has changed in that time in terms of what people are looking for from a library and the recent remodelling has created a space to enable us to be flexible enough to meet the ever-evolving needs of all of our customers.”