Residents brighten Caldecott Park with vegetables and a striking poppy display

Caldecott Park is now adorned with neatly kept vegetable patches and a striking poppy display – thanks to the hard work of staff and users from a Rugby support centre.

Staff and adults from Individual Support Solutions, a centre which supports adults with learning disabilities, worked since March to finish the project.

Service user Karl Russell, who helped with the project, said: “It’s been really hard work but we all enjoyed it.”

James Smith, another service user had never gardened before he got involved in the project – he said he particularly enjoyed growing potatoes.

In addition to a number of raised beds housing vegetables, there is a display of handcrafted poppies complete with a board inscribed with the poignant poem from the First World War: In Flanders Fields.

The poppy display, made of recycled plastic bottles, is in keeping with Rugby in Bloom’s centenary of the end of the First World War theme – while the vegetable beds are part of the council’s edible borders project.

Richard Jenkin, a support worker at the centre, said: “We’d like to give a big thanks to the council for giving us this opportunity.”

Adding that the project was greatly beneficial to those involved, giving them a chance to come together and socialise. He also said he wished to thank all of those who volunteered to help.

Owen Green, an apprentice gardener who volunteered to help each week, said he enjoys being involved and volunteering helps to break up routine.

Carol Joiner also volunteered – she highlighted how the project has given service users a rewarding goal to work towards.