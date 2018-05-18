Residents celebrate re-opening of King's Newnham footbridge

Church Lawford and King’s Newnham residents are celebrating the re-opening of a footbridge which connects the two villages.

In May 2016 the footbridge was deemed unsafe and closed by Warwickshire County Council.

Residents said the closure caused great inconvenience, with the alternative being a narrow bridge with no pavements and a 50-mph road.

Initially, the county council said there was not enough money to repair the bridge, but repairs were conducted between this year after discussions between local councillors and the county council.

A grand re-opening took place on May 12. Cllr Heather Timms cut a ribbon across the bridge, helped by Mrs Vi Mallinson, one of the villages’ oldest residents.