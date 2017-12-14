Residents of village near Rugby to get a say on future development

Residents of a village near Rugby will go to the polls in the new year to decide whether they agree with an outline of development for their village.

People living in Crick will be able to vote in a referendum on a proposed neighbourhood development plan for their area.

Preparations are underway for the referendum on Thursday, January 25, when parishioners will be asked to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on whether Daventry District Council (DDC) should use the new Neighbourhood Development Plan for Crick Village to help decide planning applications in their area.

If more than 50 per cent of those who vote are in favour, then DDC is required to ‘make’ the plan so it is adopted as a development plan document.

Villagers were consulted on the plan before it was reviewed by an independent examiner and then DDC recommended it proceed to a referendum.

Residents of Crick who are eligible to vote can take part in the referendum and the polling station will be open in the village hall from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, January 25.

People who are not already on the register of electors must register by Tuesday January 9 in order to cast a vote in this referendum. The quickest and easiest way to do this is at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

To vote by post, people must submit an application by 5pm on Wednesday, January 10.

The deadline to apply for a proxy vote (someone who will vote on your behalf if you are unable to get to a polling station) is 5pm on Wednesday, January 17.

To apply for a postal or proxy vote email electoralservices@daventrydc.gov.uk or phone 01327 871100.