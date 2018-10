Keen jobseekers are invited to a recruitment day at Eddie Stobart in Crick on Saturday.

It takes place at Crick Glasshouse, from 10am - 4pm.

There’s a number of positions available including administration, driving, planning and warehouse operatives.

For more information telephone 01925 606981 or email careers@eddiestobart.com

Crick Glasshouse is at DIRFT South, NN6 7ES.